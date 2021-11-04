South Rutland Elementary. (Contributed)

South Rutland Elementary. (Contributed)

Kelowna woman charged after allegedly embezzling $20K from elementary school PAC

Andrea Blanchard, 46, is facing several fraud-related charges

Kelowna RCMP has charged a woman following an extensive fraud investigation involving a parent advisory council (PAC).

Andrea Blanchard, 46, the former treasurer of the South Rutland Elementary PAC has been charged with fraud, theft over $5,000, forgery, using a forged document and altering books or documents to defraud. According to court files, the offences took place between January 2016 and January 2018.

Mounties launched an investigation on Dec. 9, 2018, after the committee president reported an estimated $20,000 in allegedly stolen funds.

Investigators with the local detachment’s fraud section worked closely with school officials and executive members of the impacted PAC to gather information and advance the investigation.

Blanchard is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 16.

Black Press Media has reached out to the South Rutland Elementary PAC for further information.

READ MORE: South Rutland Elementary PAC robbed of $20,000

READ MORE: B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

crimefraudKelowna

Previous story
Historic $100M donation given to Vancouver Art Gallery for new building
Next story
Helicopter crashes in forest near Parksville, pilot injured

Just Posted

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

Jenny Crandall, who’s been in business for more than 20 years in Sooke, is closing her shop. Crandall hopes she’ll find somewhere new to operate in the new year. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke institution Jenny’s closing after 20 years

(Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria landlord spies thief on CCTV, gets home in time to hold man for police

A GoFundMe is raising money for a Colwood couple whose six-year-old daughter unexpectedly died Oct. 30. (GoFundMe)
Fundraiser launched for Colwood family after sudden loss of 6-year-old daughter