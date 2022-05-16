B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon signs MLA book after taking the oath of office from clerk Kate Ryan-Lloyd (left), as his wife Jessica and daughters Rose and Josephine watch, at the B.C. legislature, May 16, 2022. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon signs MLA book after taking the oath of office from clerk Kate Ryan-Lloyd (left), as his wife Jessica and daughters Rose and Josephine watch, at the B.C. legislature, May 16, 2022. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Kevin Falcon promises ‘bold solutions’ to B.C.’s affordability problems

Veteran MLA returns to legislature as opposition leader

B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon returned to the legislature Monday with a promise to offer “bold solutions” to B.C.’s problem of soaring costs for housing and necessities, and the struggling health care system.

“In my time in public life, I have never seen a time where there is such as large chasm between what was promised and what we’re getting,” Falcon told supporters gathered in the B.C. legislature hall of honour May 16.

Falcon took the oath of office from B.C. legislature clerk Kate Ryan-Lloyd after winning a by-election in Vancouver-Quilchena to replace former leader Andrew Wilkinson as party leader. That allowed him to take his seat in the legislature after Elections B.C. confirmed his win with nearly 60 per cent of votes cast.

In a speech to supporters on hand for the ceremony, Falcon thanked his wife Jessica and his two daughters for allowing him to return

“When I retired in 2012, Josephine here was just over two years old, and Rose was still in Mummy’s tummy,” Falcon said. “And the reason I’m returning today is really for the same reason I left. It’s for my kids’ generation.”

RELATED: Short-staffed Port McNeill hospital closes emergency

RELATED: Gasoline prices continue to soar over weekend

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Donations needed to land new park in Sooke Region
Next story
Tipped over truck causes Trans-Canada Highway traffic delays in Saanich

Just Posted

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred over the weekend in Sooke. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Police have ‘person of interest’ in Sooke murder probe

A moving truck that tipped over on the off-ramp from the Trans-Canada Highway onto Admirals Road was causing traffic slowdown. (Saanich Police Department/Twitter)
Tipped over truck causes Trans-Canada Highway traffic delays in Saanich

The Juan de Fuca Trails Community Society has raised about $100,000 in pledges to buy a 58-acre parcel of land for a community park. (Contributed - Joyce Mckinnon)
Donations needed to land new park in Sooke Region

Black Press Media owner David Black shares a laugh with Helen Hughes at a Women in Business event at the Union Club of B.C. in 2016. Hughes, who died recently at 89, was a tireless volunteer and longtime city councillor. (Black Press Media file photo)
Helen Hughes, longtime city councillor, advocate for Victoria youth, dies at 89