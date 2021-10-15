Killer’s bid for parole from Metchosin institution denied again

Iris McNeil, who was murdered in 1997. (Photo courtesy of the McNeil family)

The family of Iris McNeil is relieved, once again, that the man who brutally murdered her will remain behind bars, for the time being.

James Shortreed is currently serving an indeterminate sentence at William Head Institution in Metchosin for bludgeoning McNeil while she slept before stuffing her body into a freezer on July 23, 1997.

As a result of a Parole Board of Canada hearing on Oct. 6, Shortreed’s request for full parole, day parole and UTAs, (unescorted temporary absences) was denied on Oct. 8, said McNeil’s aunt, Crystal Brendzy.

“We are relieved that the PBC did not grant parole to Shortreed,” Brendzy said in a statement the family released on Oct. 8. “He poses an undue risk to the public.”

Brendzy spoke extensively with the Gazette in 2018 before a previous hearing about the ordeal the family endures each time Shortreed applies for parole.

“It’s exhausting, attending these hearings every few years,” Brendzy said. “It’s so unfair to victims and their families to have to relive the nightmare.

“Iris would be proud of us but also sad that our family has to continually attend these hearings to keep Shortreed in prison.”

The number of people who signed a petition the family launched before the previous parole hearing in May has grown to more than 2,750.

