Advocates working to secure the purchase of the Kings Park greenspace in Saanich are calling on council to extend the fundraising deadline and allocate $1.75 million to the cause. (Image via Mayor’s Standing Committee on Fundraising for Kings Road Community Nature Green Space presentation)

Advocates working to secure the purchase of the Kings Park greenspace in Saanich are calling on council to extend the fundraising deadline and allocate $1.75 million to the cause. (Image via Mayor’s Standing Committee on Fundraising for Kings Road Community Nature Green Space presentation)

Kings Park advocates call on Saanich to extend fundraising deadline, contribute $1.75 million to save greenspace

Fundraising efforts halted by pandemic, deadline passed March 31

Kings Park advocates are calling on Saanich to help rekindle efforts to save the greenspace with a $1.75 million contribution and a fundraising extension.

The municipality bought the six-acre property from BC Hydro for $5.5 million in 2019. At the time, the district also announced that $2.75 million would need to be raised, to offset the cost of the park as Saanich had borrowed $4 million for the purchase. Otherwise, portions of the lot would need to be sold.

READ ALSO: Saanich halts herbicide use at Kings Park greenspace amid neighbourhood outcry

The deadline to raise the money passed at the end of March, and on April 26, the mayor’s standing committee tasked with overseeing the Kings Park fundraiser will request that council grant a one-year extension, seek outside contributions and use the funds from the sale of the district’s Willis Point Road property to help with the purchase.

The original fundraising deadline was Aug. 31, 2020, but that June, council agreed to extend it to March 31, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO: Saanich to sell Willis Point Road property to CRD for $1.75 million

“It’s been an intense 12 months” and the pandemic isn’t over, said Rebecca Sterritt, area resident and member of the standing committee. In-person fundraisers were canceled due to restrictions on gatherings, donations dried up, many grants were shut down until 2022 and volunteers have no idea when fundraising can fully resume.

In March, the standing committee agreed to propose that council consider extending the deadline again to March 31, 2022, and asking Oak Bay and Victoria to assist with the purchase to establish a subregional park, said Mayor Fred Haynes, committee chair.

READ ALSO: Saanich officially owns ‘Kings Park’ but may not keep all of it in the future

The greenspace has long been enjoyed by residents in all three municipalities as well as by staff and patients at the nearby Royal Jubilee Hospital, he explained.

The committee will also ask that the $1.75 million from the sale of the Willis Point Road property be contributed to the fund. Council approved the sale of a municipally owned land in November 2020. Saanich will transfer the property, located just north of the Hartland Landfill, to the CRD on April 15 and the payment will go into a land sales reserve fund – which can be used for land acquisition, upon council approval.

READ ALSO: Saanich seeks cash from Capital Regional District to preserve Kings Park

“It’s a huge amount of money that we’re trying to fundraise” and most grants won’t cover land acquisition, so the $1.75 million could go a long way to saving the greenspace, Sterritt said.

She added that the pandemic has demonstrated the value of quiet, natural outdoor spaces so advocates are hopeful the property can be saved, then restored.

The fundraiser can be accessed at saanichlegacy.ca.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

CRDDistrict of Saanichparks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Calls for government transparency in COVID data continue as B.C.’s 3rd wave wears on
Next story
100+ international travellers who landed in B.C. refused to quarantine

Just Posted

A Sooke man died Tuesday afternoon after his car left the roadway in 7500-block of West Coast Road around 1:30 p.m. and hit a tree. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke man dies in Tuesday crash on West Coast Road

The man’s SUV left the roadway and struck a tree

Sooke’s Whiffin Spit in a blaze of glory. (Pete Knight photo) Whiffin Spit in a blaze of glory. Transition Sooke is calling on the municipality to slow its growth. The group came up with a growth scenario proposal for the Official Community Plan (OCP) which looks different to than the survey scenarios that emerged from the district. (Pete Knight photo)
Transition Sooke calls for slower growth rate

Group submits alternate growth scenario for Official Community Plan review

(Black Press Media file photo)
Privacy concerns keep COVID-19 cases at University of Victoria off the record

Island Health, UVic not sharing specifics after internal notice confirms coronavirus case

An employee at Sidney’s Thrifty Foods tested positive for COVID-19, the parent company Sobeys posted on its website Wednesday. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
COVID-19 case reported at Sidney grocery store

Thrifty Foods employee last worked at the store April 3

Madison soaks up the sunshine with her family at at Langford Lake on April 5. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Langford residents hit the beach

Environment Canada predicting temperatures into the low 20s this weekend

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

City workers from Duncan were busy recently putting up street signs in both Hul’q’umi’num’ and English. (Submitted photo)
Hul’q’umi’num street signs installed in downtown Duncan

Partnership with Cowichan Tribes sees English street names twinned with Indigenous language

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie charged with assault for caught-on-camera violent arrest

Const. Siggy Pietrzak was filmed punching a suspected impaired driver at least 10 times during an arrest

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Do you have a plan in place in the event of a tsunami?

Tsunamis have claimed the lives of more than 250,000 people between 1998… Continue reading

Homicide investigators who asked not to be identified put up signs Wednesday, April 14, along the Nanaimo Parkway in the area where a body was found March 31. RCMP are asking for witnesses or dash cam footage as the suspicious death has now been ruled a homicide. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Suspicious death along the highway in Nanaimo now being investigated as a murder

RCMP identify victim as Randell Charles Thomas, repeat call for any information related to the case

A screenshot from a Nuu-chah-nulth healing song and performance created in collaboration between Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso. (Screenshot from YouTube)
WATCH: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation brothers produce COVID-19 healing song

Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso share dance and inspiration.

The monster piece of logging equipment pictured is a bull block. In earlier days, the block would be situated at the height of a spar tree in a position to guide the steel cable in the direction which the operator wanted, to move the log being lifted, eventually to be loaded onto a truck. (Sooke Region Museum)
SOOKE HISTORY: Butler brothers bull block logs in at a record size

Steel spars and grapple loaders eventually replaced bull blocks in logging industry

One of the grand prizes for this year's Hometown Heroes Lottery includes a seaside home at SookePoint, $1.5 million, and an Audi Quattro. (Photo courtesy of Hometown Heroes)
Hometown Heroes Lottery features seaside home in Sooke

A stunning seaside home in Sooke could be yours for the price… Continue reading

Health Canada headquarters in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Health Canada releases guidelines for reducing COVID-19 transmission at home

Improve indoor air quality by opening up your windows and doors, among the encouraged ventilation measures

Most Read