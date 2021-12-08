Kings Park sees installation of specially designed owl house in Saanich

Habitat box installed in such a way that it won’t cause damage to the tree

Cody Kasper with Bartlett Tree Experts installing an owl house at Kings Park on Dec. 3. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Wildlife advocates, with the help of Bartlett Tree Experts, have installed an owl house at Kings Park Community Nature Space.

It’s the third such shelter the tree care company has helped install in Greater Victoria, according to Deanna Pfeifer, steward of the owl house project.

The box is not screwed into the tree, instead it is placed on a wooden cleat to be removable for cleaning at any time. The cleat also has expandable straps to allow for tree growth.

Local safety coordinator for Bartlett, Cody Kasper, said the company loves to give back through efforts in preservation.

“A lot of people look at the tree industry as destruction, but I like to look at it through the lens of conservation, we’re kind of the tree surgeons, if you will,” he said.

Rebecca Sterritt, an area resident who attended the installation Dec. 3, said it’s important to provide habitat for urban wildlife since humans interfere so often with natural habitats.

“The opportunity is for teaching the next generation; today we have lots of students and kids coming through the nature space – going forward they will act in ways that support protecting urban nature space,” she said.

