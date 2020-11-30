Aragon Properties’ proposed development for the corner of Cook and Pendergast streets in Cook Street Village was voted down by Victoria city council on Thursday night after a public hearing. (File contributed/ City of Victoria)

Aragon Properties’ proposed development for the corner of Cook and Pendergast streets in Cook Street Village was voted down by Victoria city council on Thursday night after a public hearing. (File contributed/ City of Victoria)

Lack of affordable housing spells end for Cook Street Village project in Victoria

Council narrowly defeats proposal for four-storey building on former Pic-A-Flic Video site

A Cook Street Village development proposal more than three years in the making was defeated after a public hearing and discussion by Victoria council Thursday.

In the end, the absence of below-market rate units in the four-storey condominium building, and the removal of existing rental houses, were key stumbling blocks, as a slim majority of councillors voted against Aragon Properties’ proposal for the former Pic-A-Flic Video site on Cook Street and three adjacent lots on Pendergast Street.

The motion to approve was defeated 4-3, with councillors Ben Isitt, Jeremy Loveday, Sharmarke Dubow and Sarah Potts voting against, and Geoff Young, Charlayne Thornton-Joe and Marianne Alto voting in favour. Mayor Lisa Helps also supported the proposal.

RELATED STORY: Victoria considers four-storey building for former Pic-A- Flic site

The proposal was reduced from the original six storeys and called for 11 one-bedroom units, 28 two-bedroom and nine three-bedroom.

While it did not include any “affordable” units, the proposal called for Aragon to make contributions to the city’s community amenity and housing reserve funds. It also included the purchase of a unit from the city in the Southgate Villa next door at a discounted price, for use by the neighbouring Cook Street Village Activity Centre, possibly for a nurse practitioner.

The package, worth roughly $450,000, wasn’t enough to convince Isitt the requested density increase was worth it on this valuable site.

“If council continues to rubber stamp strata applications, as has occurred in previous years, we’re never going to round the corner and get to the point where applicants understand that in order to develop strata housing in the community, there has to be some offsetting provision for either affordable rental housing or below-market affordable ownership housing,” he said.

Young cautioned council against putting all its eggs in one basket when it comes to housing types.

“I’m very distressed by the weight the existing affordable rental units are assuming in the deliberations today,” he said.

“But it’s essential as city councillors we think about the messages we are sending by our decisions. … We can preserve rental housing, but if we take the position that we’re going to do it at all costs if it’s affordable, and we will never allow any changeover or impacts because they are too painful, there will be consequences in future that will be undesirable for people in the city as a whole.”

ALSO READ: Excitement building around Esquimalt Town Square

Aragon development manager Luke Ramsay called the final decision by council “disappointing.”

“Ultimately the council insisted on this project including affordable housing, a noble goal, despite not being a requirement when we made our application,” he said in an email to Black Press Media.

“If we were to listen to the councillors who voted against the project and try to provide affordable housing, the project would need a way to offset these costs, which could be done by providing more density, which is above what the current OCP envisions, and potentially a loss of the other amenities which were offered. [That is] something we did not think the community would support.”

 

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Victoriadevelopment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley church fined for holding in-person Sunday service
Next story
Peninsula hospital one where ‘significant work underway’ to repair Indigenous relations

Just Posted

(Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
Second driver facing impaired charges after View Royal traffic stop leads to loaded firearms

West Shore RCMP stop swerving motorist and Saanich woman who came to pick her up

BC Hydro is reporting several outages in Sooke Monday morning. (BC Hydro/Facebook)
More than 3,000 Sooke properties without power Monday morning

Outages under investigation by BC Hydro

A man was issued a $230 fine after refusing to wear a mask inside a Central Saanich business. (Central Saanich Police Services/Twitter)
Man issued fine after refusing to mask up in Central Saanich business

$230 ticket issued under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act

The University of Victoria will mark the eighth annual Giving Tuesday with its Add Sprinkles campaign which collects funds to support various student initiatives across campus. (Photo courtesy UVic Photo Services)
Nearly 150 Greater Victoria groups prepare for eighth annual Giving Tuesday

Last year Canadians raised nearly $22 million in 24 hours

Aragon Properties’ proposed development for the corner of Cook and Pendergast streets in Cook Street Village was voted down by Victoria city council on Thursday night after a public hearing. (File contributed/ City of Victoria)
Lack of affordable housing spells end for Cook Street Village project in Victoria

Council narrowly defeats proposal for four-storey building on former Pic-A-Flic Video site

Kimberly Feeny, left, rescues, fosters and homes cats with the Kootenay Animal Assistance Program. She and friend Lisa Valenta, right, spent Friday, Nov. 27 nursing seven resuced kitties at Feeny’s home in Grand Forks. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Kootenay women working to rescue 20 cats in feral colony

Kimberly Feeny and Lisa Valenta are nursing seven cats rescued east of Grand Forks, B.C.

Vehicles drive past a display thanking essential workers in Burnaby, B.C. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. changing COVID-19 case reporting as virus spread continues

Manual counting takes more time, leads to errors

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Christy Jordan-Fenton is the co-author of the book Fatty Legs, which has been mentioned amid the controversy of an Abbotsford school assignment on residential schools.
Co-author of residential schools book condemns controversial Abbotsford class assignment

Children’s book mentioned amid controversy at W. A. Fraser Middle School

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick (right) moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Liberals pick critics to take on Horgan’s NDP majority

Interim leader Shirley Bond takes seniors, long-term care

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland listens to a question from a reporter on the phone during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Spending too little worse than spending too much, Freeland says as Canada’s deficit tops $381B

‘The risk of providing too little support now outweighs that of providing too much’

Left to right: A screenshot of NTC nurse navigator Lesley Cerney, FNHA regional mental health manager Georjeana Paterson and Island Health’s medical health officer Dr. Charmaine Enns addressing Ehattesaht community members from Ehatis reserve in a Facebook live update. (Ehattesaht First Nation/Facebook)
Medical team sent to Ehatis reserve near Zeballos to guide community through COVID outbreak

17 cases, eight recoveries and no hospitalizations as Island Health praises First Nation’s response

Still from a video surveillance camera of a man alleged to have stolen from several people at knife-point in Chilliwack (Rosedale) early on Nov. 28, 2020. (Facebook)
B.C. man defends his family against intruder, saves neighbour while wielding hockey stick

RCMP looking for footage that captures violent crime spree in Chilliwack

Harbour seals rest on log booms at Flavelle Mill in Port Hardy. With recent announcements the mill will be getting rid of the log booms, Dr. David Rosen sees an opportunity to study how the disappearance of this highly-frequented refuge for the seals will alter their behaviour in Burrard Inlet. (Photo supplied by David Rosen)
What the heck is going on with marine mamals in Vancouver waterways?

UBC researcher asks why they’re returning, and what role we’re playing

Most Read