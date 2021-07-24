UPDATE: Downtown Victoria stabbing victim taken to hospital, suspect arrested

The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening after they received medical treatment

Traffic has returned to normal at the intersection of Johnson at Broad Streets after Victoria police blocked off the area Saturday morning. One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed earlier in the morning. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

A stabbing in downtown Victoria sent one person to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Johnson at Broad Streets just after 8 a.m. after receiving a report about a fight. Upon arriving, officers found a victim who was suffering from stab wounds and bleeding heavily.

VicPD said officers provided first aid before paramedics arrived and took over. The victim was then taken to hospital. The victim’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening after they received medical treatment, police said.

Officers located a suspect nearby, in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue, shortly after. VicPD said the suspect headbutted an officer while they arrested the suspect. The officer’s injury was not life-threatening.

Several weapons were recovered, police said, and the suspect was taken to VicPD cells.

Traffic returned to normal at the downtown intersection at 10:30 a.m. Police still had the right traffic lane cordoned off at the intersection just after 10 a.m. VicPD officers at the scene would not comment to Black Press Media at that time.

VicPD said investigators are documenting “the crime scenes.”

Around 10:15 a.m., officers were bagging items that were on the ground, next to a bike that was lying on its side near the intersection. Two pylons marked where a red substance stained the road on Broad Street, just south of the intersection.

Workers at Curious Comics, located at the intersection, said they didn’t know what happened, but police had a larger section of the area closed off when they arrived to open the store, before 10 a.m.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

