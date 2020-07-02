Langford approves permit for 124-unit mass timber building

Tallwood 1 to be completed by late 2021

The latest renderings of Langford’s Tallwood I will feature 124 residential units and potential for a restaurant space. (Courtesy of DB Services)

The prospect of a new mass timber tower in Langford is inching closer to reality thanks to the City’s latest approval.

Recently, Langford gave the foundation permit to Tallwood I, a 12-storey building that will stretch the length of an entire block of Peatt Road between Hockley and Goldstream Avenue.

Developers Design Build Services (DB Services) broke ground on the site last October, with the promise to create more than 200 jobs over the next five years.

Tallwood will add 124 residential units to District 56, a mixed use complex that will consist of three towers by DB Services.

Notably, developers have their eyes on a restaurant space, ideally a brew pub.

“With its speed, strength and sustainability, District 56’s mixed-use residential and commercial spaces position Tallwood I, and its smaller commercial neighbour, Terminus, to meet the growing needs of the community,” states a press release.

“District 56 harmoniously integrates residential and commercial opportunities, putting essential amenities right within walking distance.”

Terminus is slated for early to mid 2021 and Tallwood I is anticipated to be completed by late 2021.

