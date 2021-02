An operator based out of BC Transit’s Langford centre has tested positive for COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

A BC Transit operator working out of the Langford Transit Centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an emailed sent to staff on Feb. 15, BC Transit was made aware of the case on Feb. 14.

Given the nature of the operator’s work, the employee would have minimal contact with other employees, according to the email.

Contact tracing is underway.

More to come.

