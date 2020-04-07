‘Langford Cares’ campaign to cover hotel expenses for frontline health care workers

The City of Langford has contributed $20,000 to the Langford Cares campaign, a fundraising program to help frontline health care workers cover the costs of hotel stays while fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

A new campaign will help West Shore-dwelling frontline health care workers stay in hotels for free during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Langford and United Way Greater Victoria are launching ‘Langford Cares’ to provide free stays at Langford’s Four Points Sheraton hotel for West Shore workers who want to avoid being near their families while working in close proximity to infected or potentially infected patients.

In a statement released Tuesday, the City of Langford said it would contribute $20,000 to the cause and is working with United Way Greater Victoria to match the funds.

“We are inspired by this kind of neighbourhood response to the COVID-19 pandemic and proud to be part of it,” read a statement from Mark Breslauer, CEO of United Way Greater Victoria. “We have a strong donor base on the West Shore, and fund a number of social service organizations.”

Langford Mayor Stew Young told Black Press Media that the City did not want to leave health care workers on their own while they battle the virus. He said the Four Points hotel is offering rooms at discounted rates so the campaign can cover even more stays.

“We have to take care of the frontline workers because they’re taking care of us,” he said. “They’re risking their lives right now and we wanted to find a way to make it easier for them.”

In March, the City of Langford rolled out a COVID-19 response team to educate the community and offer home testing to people across the West Shore. The program received more than 500 calls in the first two days after it launched.

“We’re not letting the foot off the pedal, whatever we can do as a city we will do,” Young said. “And we’re not finished, we gotta do a lot more than what we’re doing now.”

Frontline workers including doctors, nurses, hospital employees, paramedics and RCMP officers who want to take advantage of alternative accommodation can send a request by email to langfordcares@langford.ca.

The campaign is part of the United Way’s larger initiative: Local Love in a Global Crisis, designed to respond to evolving community needs such as help for isolated seniors, mental health, addictions and social services support. Donations are accepted online at uwgv.ca.

