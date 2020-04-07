The City of Langford has contributed $20,000 to the Langford Cares campaign, a fundraising program to help frontline health care workers cover the costs of hotel stays while fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

‘Langford Cares’ campaign to cover hotel expenses for frontline health care workers

Initiative gives back to health care staff living on the West Shore

A new campaign will help West Shore-dwelling frontline health care workers stay in hotels for free during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Langford and United Way Greater Victoria are launching ‘Langford Cares’ to provide free stays at Langford’s Four Points Sheraton hotel for West Shore workers who want to avoid being near their families while working in close proximity to infected or potentially infected patients.

READ THE LATEST COVID-19 COVERAGE HERE

In a statement released Tuesday, the City of Langford said it would contribute $20,000 to the cause and is working with United Way Greater Victoria to match the funds.

“We are inspired by this kind of neighbourhood response to the COVID-19 pandemic and proud to be part of it,” read a statement from Mark Breslauer, CEO of United Way Greater Victoria. “We have a strong donor base on the West Shore, and fund a number of social service organizations.”

Langford Mayor Stew Young told Black Press Media that the City did not want to leave health care workers on their own while they battle the virus. He said the Four Points hotel is offering rooms at discounted rates so the campaign can cover even more stays.

“We have to take care of the frontline workers because they’re taking care of us,” he said. “They’re risking their lives right now and we wanted to find a way to make it easier for them.”

In March, the City of Langford rolled out a COVID-19 response team to educate the community and offer home testing to people across the West Shore. The program received more than 500 calls in the first two days after it launched.

“We’re not letting the foot off the pedal, whatever we can do as a city we will do,” Young said. “And we’re not finished, we gotta do a lot more than what we’re doing now.”

Frontline workers including doctors, nurses, hospital employees, paramedics and RCMP officers who want to take advantage of alternative accommodation can send a request by email to langfordcares@langford.ca.

The campaign is part of the United Way’s larger initiative: Local Love in a Global Crisis, designed to respond to evolving community needs such as help for isolated seniors, mental health, addictions and social services support. Donations are accepted online at uwgv.ca.

READ ALSO: Langford expands COVID-19 response to include all of West Shore, home testing


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of LangfordCoronavirusHealthcareUnited Way

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic
Next story
Provincial, world leaders thank frontline workers on World Health Day

Just Posted

Police watchdog clears West Shore RCMP in altercation that led to man needing 82 staples

The man pretended he had a weapon he would use against the police

Sooke RCMP traffic stop leads to arrest of five people, seizure of drugs, pipe bomb and counterfeit money

One of the men was able to escape and remains at large

Victoria police seek public’s help finding man missing more than a week

Joel Diment 26 and has short brown hair and hazel eyes

Greater Victoria donates 166 tents, 240 sleeping bags and more for those in need

Items placed in 72-hour quarantine before being distributed to help homeless self-isolate

‘Langford Cares’ campaign to cover hotel expenses for frontline health care workers

Initiative gives back to health care staff living on the West Shore

COVID-19: Trudeau says 30K ventilators on the way; 3.6M Canadians claim benefits

Canada has seen more than 17,000 cases and at least 345 deaths due to COVID-19

Comox spring training cancelled for Snowbirds next month

The team announced that due to ongoing travel restrictions they will not be training in the Valley

Some Cowichan schools to reopen for children of essential-services workers

Cowichan Valley will open 8 elementary schools this week

RCMP call on kids to name latest foal recruits

The baby horses names are to start with the letter ‘S’

Physiotherapists turn to technology to reach patients during COVID-19

Just because services, jobs, and socializing have been put on hold, it… Continue reading

As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Non-commercial land crossing dipped by 95%, air travel dropped by 96 per cent, according to the CBSA

Logan Boulet Effect: Green Shirt Day calls on Canadians to become organ donors

While social distancing, the day also honours the 16 lives lost in the 2018 Humboldt Broncos Crash

COMMENTARY: Knowing where COVID-19 cases are does not protect you

Dr. Bonnie Henry explains why B.C. withholds community names

CBSA seizes 106-kg meth shipment from Mexico at B.C. examination facility

Drugs have an estimated value of $13.5 million

Most Read