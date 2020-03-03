Langford Mayor Stew Young avoided shaking hands with Maryam Monsef, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality at a federal announcment in Langford Monday. He’s taking it as a preventative meausre against the spread of Coronavirus. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Langford city staff take precautions, avoid shaking Minister’s hands amid COVID-19 fears

It’s reasonable to think about not shaking hands, says BC’s provincial health officer

Mayor Stew Young took extra precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during a recent encounter with a federal minister Monday.

Young and Langford city staff avoided shaking hands with Maryam Monsef, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, during a rental housing announcement in Langford.

“If we don’t shake hands, it’s not meant to say that I don’t like you,” Young said. “As politicians we shake a lot of hands. The idea that it’s rude has gotta stop. It’s okay and it’s not an insult. You don’t have to touch everyone you greet.”

Young said that the City has given recommendations to their staff on how to deal first-hand with the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

A new page on their city website outlines key reminders from the World Health Organization (WHO), which includes washing your hands frequently, avoiding touching your face and staying at least a metre away from someone who is coughing or sneezing.

READ MORE: Washington state coronavirus that killed 6 not yet showing up in B.C.

ALSO READ: Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

Black Press Media reached out to the West Shore municipalities to see how they are dealing with COVID-19 with city staff. View Royal, Metchosin and Highlands say they are following WHO suggestions, but aren’t taking any extra precautions. Colwood was not immediately available to comment.

“I think the risk right now of spreading the coronavirus in our communities right now is low … but it’s reasonable for us to think about [not shaking hands],” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer. “Let’s keep our germs to ourselves right now.”

The ninth case of coronavirus was confirmed in B.C., as announced by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) on Tuesday. The patient is a man in his 50s who recently returned to Canada from Iran.

Currently, he’s in isolation at home with support from public health teams. His case is unrelated to previous cases.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangford

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Donation dog for the blind stolen from Cowichan grocery store

Just Posted

Langford city staff take precautions, avoid shaking Minister’s hands amid COVID-19 fears

It’s reasonable to think about not shaking hands, says BC’s provincial health officer

Sooke politician finds solution to goose poop problem

New machine acts like a field Zamboni to clean up the fields

West Shore RCMP seizes 2,400 doses worth of fentanyl in Langford drug bust

Third significant drug seizure in February, according to officers

Review of off-leash dogs on Saanich beaches postponed until mid-July

Cadboro Bay Residents’ Association to conduct public consultation

Missing man believed to be travelling from Langford to Duncan, say RCMP

Raymond Begin, 63, left in a 2011 white Ford van on Feb. 29

WATCH: Sooke’s top stories

A round-up of this week’s top stories

Donation dog for the blind stolen from Cowichan grocery store

Bolt cutters used in theft

UPDATE: Former B.C. Scouts leader charged with child porn had ‘direct contact’ with children

Charges were sworn against Edward Johannas Vandeyck on Feb. 28

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

B.C. government proposes paid leave for domestic abuse, sexual violence victims

Survey says job-protected unpaid leave isn’t enough

Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

Urgency, scarcity and anxiety are spurring shoppers to overbuy

B.C. minor hockey association apologizes after boy, 8, wins $200 cannabis prize

Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association issued the apology as part of a larger statement on March 3

Fisheries and Oceans Canada to reinstate 2019 Fraser River Chinook sports fishing restrictions on interim basis

North Island-Powell River MP calls for measures to support sport fishery

Comox Valley RCMP looking for stolen vehicle; could be in Nanaimo

On Feb. 19, 2020, a white Honda Civic was reported stolen from… Continue reading

Most Read