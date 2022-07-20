Langford council votes down another tree protection policy pitch from Szpak

A pitch to add more tree protection requirements into the City of Langford’s rezoning process fell on mostly deaf ears at Monday’s (July 18) council meeting. (Black Press Media file photo)

Langford councillors rejected a pitch for reshaping the rezoning process to include a focus on the preservation of trees and natural green spaces.

Coun. Lillian Szpak made the initial motion during Langford’s June 20 council meeting, and during Monday’s (July 18) meeting pointed to resident concerns about trees being cut down for development, a common concern voiced by residents at council meetings. Szpak also said protecting trees can help combat rising temperatures in cities, which she said: “can be quite devastating.”

Mayor Stew Young said any restrictions on new trees would punish residents, making it harder for them to manage trees on their own properties and that the city already does good work protecting trees.

“When everything talks the nice fluffy stuff about climate change and everything else, which is important, but on the same token you’ve got to tell people when you’re going to do tree bylaws. What’s the penalty to the people of Langford?” Young said during Monday’s meeting.

Coun. Norma Stewart said the city is currently working on amending its official community plan with a development permit area on climate action, which would address tree management. Matthew Baldwin, director of planning and subdivision, said the city held public consultation sessions and is now discussing the policy with development associations.

Recent development applications have started to show more mindfulness of their impacts on green space and trees, Stewart added, noting developers should be recognized for this.

Ultimately, Szpak and Coun. Denise Blackwell voted in favour of the motion, with the other councillors rejecting the idea.

This isn’t the first tree protection motion Szpak has made that has been rejected. She made a motion to instill a tree protection bylaw back in January, but council voted that idea down.

Currently, Langford is the only municipality in Greater Victoria that doesn’t have some form of bylaw specifically for tree protection, apart from Sooke, which is developing such a policy.

