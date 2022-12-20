Langford council voting on ‘restrictive’ tree bylaw at special meeting Wednesday

Trees that have been limed at the “pagoda house” on Goldstream Avenue in Langford. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Langford is set for a quick turnaround on its new and “very restrictive” tree protection bylaw, with council set to vote on adoption Wednesday (Dec. 21) in a special meeting at 2:30 p.m.

The meeting comes just two days after the bylaw was first brought forward during another special meeting on Monday in a last-minute addition to the agenda.

If approved, the bylaw would come into immediate effect, prohibiting cutting down any tree with a trunk diameter bigger than 20 centimetres or taller than 1.4 metres anywhere within Langford – with a number of exceptions. The bylaw imposes steep fines: up to $5,000 per tree if the City of Langford opts to pursue action through the courts and $1,000 per tree for a municipal violation (a ticket given by a bylaw officer).

In Monday’s meeting, Langford councillors passed first, second and third readings on the bylaw after it was added to the meeting as an extra item. Initially, the agenda only had one item on it, calling for an in-camera meeting for the “receipt of advice that is subject to solicitor-client privilege, including communications necessary for that purpose.” But prior to the meeting’s 1 p.m. start date, the extra item was added.

“Council has heard from the public that too many trees are coming down due to development,” Langford Mayor Scott Goodmanson said in a statement. “This bylaw will allow council time to review all options and consult with the public. This bylaw implementation is the direct result of some property owners not adhering to the existing process around tree removal in Langford.

“It is unfortunate that council had to bring this bylaw into place to respond to multiple property owners who have acted outside of the existing development process that allows for the removal of trees. Those actions resulted in the need for this bylaw to be implemented so that the system is respected and adhered to.”

Langford resident Wendy Hobbs, who ran for city council in the past municipal election, says she supported the move, adding that council was listening to concerns residents have long had over tree removal.

“I believe that with any council, there are last-minute emergent things that happen and to say they haven’t had a lot of public input is not the truth at all,” she said. “They’ve had lots of public input in the previous council about all the trees being cut down. During the election, there were lots of comments about it. They did have a conversation regarding the tree bylaw. So I don’t believe that this is just come out of nowhere.”

Hobbs hopes the bylaw is enforced properly, saying she has heard from neighbours and friends that it feels like complaints filed under the construction noise bylaw can fall on deaf ears.

