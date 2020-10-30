West Shore RCMP are investigating a crash on Sooke Road. (Photo courtesy of Rebecca Wilde)

UPDATE: Langford vehicle crash takes down power lines, affecting 3,000

Emergency and hydro crews are on scene at a crash in Langford that took down multiple power lines.

The incident involved one commercial vehicle on Sooke Road near Glen Lake Road. Police say there are no injuries reported at this time and impairment is not considered a factor.

Passengers of the involved vehicle are being assessed on scene and have not yet been taken to hospital.

BC Hydro is reporting that a motor vehicle crash has caused an outage in the area. More than 2,900 customers are without power in the area west of Mary Anne Crescent, east of Cogan Road, north of Metchosin Road and south of Langford Parkway.

The cause of the crash is still unknown but police suspect an animal may have been involved.

A second crash in Langford took place shortly after involving another construction vehicle. In this crash, a dump truck drove off the roadway and hit the side barrier on West Shore Parkway near Sooke Road.

More details to come.

Most Read