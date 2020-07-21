UPDATED: CRD closes Mill Hill Park as crews battle wildfire

A plane drops fire suppressant onto the wildfire at Mill Hill regional park. (@chadhip/Twitter)
Smoke fills the air near Mill Hill Park, where Langford Fire Rescue is working on extinguishing a blaze. (@Calum_C/Twitter)
A helicopter hovers above the wildfire at Mill Hill Regional Park. (Provided by Mike Ready)
A plane drops fire suppressant onto the wildfire at Mill Hill regional park. (Provided by Mike Ready)

Fire crews are working to extinguish a fire in Mill Hill Park.

So much smoke coming from Mill Hill! #yyj pic.twitter.com/HHSFxA9jba

— Calum (@Calum_C) July 22, 2020

Langford Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid the area and to keep access to the park clear for fire vehicles.

According to fire crews, there are no structures threatened at this time.

As of 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, the Capital Regional District closed the park, effective immediately, at the request of fire crews due to a wildfire. Within Thetis Lake Regional Park, access to Main Beach and West Beach is being limited to allow for helicopter bucketing as required.

At approximately 9 p.m., Langford Fire Rescue tweeted the fire had been contained and there was no risk to homes in the area.

Crews from Langford, View Royal, Colwood and Esquimalt joined forces to fight the fire with some support from provincial fire crews.

This is the second brush fire West Shore crews have responded to in less than a week. Colwood Fire Rescue was called to a fire in Havenwood Park at approximately 11:30 p.m. on July 18. That fire was believed to be human-caused.

READ ALSO: Colwood park brush fire believed to be human-caused

 

