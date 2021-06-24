Langford Fire Rescue is once again asking people not to drop their cigarette butts on the ground after five small fires were started in five days. (Langford Fire Rescue/Facebook)

Langford fire responds to 5 fires started by cigarette butts in 5 days

Free reusable pocket ashtrays offered at Langford fire station

Langford Fire Rescue is once again asking people not to drop their cigarette butts on the ground after crews responded to five preventable fires in as many days.

“Garden beds are for flowers not butts,” the department wrote in a social media post.

It’s been putting signage up around town anytime it finds a cigarette-started fire, reading “A preventable fire was started here.” and “Never discard your lit cigarettes. No ifs, ands or butts.”

Greater Victoria’s fire danger warning currently sits between moderate and high, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service. Higher temperatures, such as are forecasted for the coming weekend, can also contribute to a higher fire risk.

Langford Fire Rescue offers free reusable pocket ashtrays at its station and encourages people to pop by and grab one.

