Langford Lake boardwalk replacement work underway

Section of Ed Nixon Trail affected

The City of Langford has started work to replace a portion of the Ed Nixon Trail boardwalk.

Divers began removing the pilings on July 12 on a section of the trail at the south end of Langford Lake between Leigh Place and the YMCA-YWCA Westhills.

Although Langford’s application for a federal grant to fund the work was not successful, the decision was made to go ahead with the work at a cost of about $300,000, said Coun. Lanny Seaton, chair of Langford’s parks and recreation committee. The money will come out of Langford’s reserves, he noted.

The 25-year-old bridge has been closed on the advice of engineers due to safety concerns, Seaton noted.

Langford is applying for a grant to do work on the south end of the bridge because of flooding issues that arise during the winter.

