Langford looking to ease residents’ traffic concerns with new policy

Pilot program will be run in existing neighbourhoods, based on existing guidelines

Langford is aiming to address one of the biggest concerns it hears from residents.

Councillors told staff to continue work on a traffic calming pilot program that would be applied in existing neighbourhoods, based on Transportation Association of Canada guidelines.

Council chose to use those existing guidelines rather than have city staff draft their own “Langford-ized” policy, and preferred a pilot program over a permanent one. The policy would also only be applied in existing neighbourhoods and would be reviewed when new neighbourhoods are built.

Coun. Lillian Szpak said residents frequently request speed bumps to tackle vehicles driving above the speed limit.

“When you’re talking about traffic calming you’re really talking about pedestrian safety.”

Langford staff will draft a policy and present it to council sometime in the future.

ALSO READ: Residents evacuated, road closed after crew hits gas line in Sidney

ALSO READ: Langford public hearings look at proposals to transform residential lots

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of LangfordTrafficWest Shore

Residents have frequently raised concerns about traffic in Langford as development continues to boom throughout the city. The city hopes its traffic calming policy will address that. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)