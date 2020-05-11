A stolen bike has been recovered nearly eight months after it was stolen from a Langford man. (Black Press Media file photo)

Langford man reunited with stolen bike eight months later

Man arrested in Victoria for breaching court orders in possession of the stolen bike

A Langford man is back on his bike after it was stolen roughly eight months ago.

West Shore RCMP first began investigating back in September 2019 and met with a man who had his bike stolen from his workplace. On top of that, he had just lost his stepfather a few months before.

“It broke my heart to find out his bicycle was stolen,” said Const. Shawn Hooper. “[He] had already been through a tough time [and] this bicycle meant a lot to him.”

Though officers kept an eye out for the bike and reviewed surveillance footage of the area, no cameras caught the theft – that is until a Victoria police officer spotted a familiar bike in April.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP recovers stolen bike after stopping man for riding without helmet

Victoria Police Department’s Const. Jessica Moretto was on patrol when she came across a man who was breaching several court-ordered conditions while riding the Langford man’s stolen bike.

The suspect was arrested and Moretto and Hooper later hand-delivered the bike back to the Langford man.

“The look of joy on [his] face made our day, and we were happy to work together to help out,” Moretto added.

The Langford man told officers it was the first bike he saved enough money to buy and he wants to use it to participate in different charity events.

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP arrests one man after ‘bait’ bike stolen

