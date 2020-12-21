Langford man scammed after caller appeared to be West Shore RCMP

West Shore RCMP reminds residents to remain vigilant as scams abound this time of year.

The ever-present Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) scam resurfaced and cost a Langford resident more than $800.

On Dec. 17 the man called RCMP to report a fraudster told him someone had opened dozens of credit cards in his name and they now owed money to the CRA.

The fraudster told the man the investigation was being transferred to local police and asked for the West Shore RCMP’s phone number. The victim then received a phone call from what appeared to be the West Shore RCMP’s non-emergency line and provided personal information to the criminal posing as an officer. The victim was pressured into paying with Google Play gifts cards.

“This is a common scam where fraudsters use internet phone phishing technology to change their numbers on your call display,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer. “CRA investigations would never be transferred to the police and the police would never ask for your social security number or ask you to pay them money in the course of an investigation.”

For more information on how to keep safe from fraud visit antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

