Langford man to stand trial for death of his wife last November

The second-degree murder trial in the 2020 death of Langford woman Kerri Weber is scheduled to begin July 14 at the B.C. Supreme Court in Victoria.
The 55-year-old woman was found unresponsive last November in her home on McLeod Place in Happy Valley.
Her husband, Ken Weber, is charged with second-degree murder.
The preliminary hearing was held June 14 and 15, but a publication ban prohibits media outlets from reporting on evidence provided during those proceedings.
Do you have a story tip? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.