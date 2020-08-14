Langford mulling move to mainstream

Council to consider livestreaming meetings in September

Langford council will consider options for livestreaming meetings at an upcoming meeting in September. (Black Press Media file photo)

Langford council will take another look at stepping in front of the camera.

With the Town of View Royal’s decision in July to livestream council meetings, Langford is now one of two municipalities in the Capital Region to not jump on the video bandwagon, with the other being the District of Metchosin.

Langford has in the past cited a lack of requests from residents and the cost of purchasing and operating a system as reasons for not livestreaming.

According to an Aug. 7 statement from the City of Langford, information staff has reviewed from other communities that provide webcasting shows participation rates are low.

“The city is aware, however, that both webcasting and recording council meetings promote openness and transparency and with this in mind, staff will continue to research technology and implementation options for consideration by council this coming fall,” the statement noted.

Stan Bartlett, chair of Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria, has been vocal in the past and again recently about the situation.

“There are no excuses,” Bartlett said in a recent post. “Langford is a large city that’s growing and thorough scrutiny of the various development projects is critical. We had a number of residents express concerns to us. Langford is a prosperous municipality that can certainly afford this cost of democracy.”

Bartlett also pointed out that most citizens can’t attend the council meetings at 5:30 p.m. because of work obligations and the fact many families have dinner at that time.

“Livestreaming allows them to find out later what the heck is going on,” he added.

Coun. Lillian Szpak confirmed council has asked staff to look into pricing and gather information on technical issues in preparation for discussion in September.

“We’re aware this is being offered in communities all over the country,” Szpak said.

“I believe residents would appreciate this. Not everyone has the option of attending meetings for a variety of reasons, so this is another option and that’s why we’re considering it. The timing is optimal, considering the restrictions arising from COVID-19.”

Langford council meetings will continue to be offered to the public by teleconference due to COVID-19.

Staff also encourage residents to review council agendas and minutes online at langford.ca/EN/meta/city-hall/agendas-minutes.html.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of Langford

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One person in custody after hours-long Cook Street standoff with barricaded robbery suspects
Next story
Victoria council recommends prioritizing housing for people in the area for at least a year

Just Posted

Victoria council recommends prioritizing housing for people in the area for at least a year

The motion passed unanimously during committee of the whole meeting

Sooke Bluffs staircase closed due to rot

District to consider replacement for ‘high risk’ staircase in fall

Vancouver Island MLA says too much on shoulders of RCMP

Reformed Police Act could look at spreading responsibility to other responders

Greater Victoria non-profit advocates for the use of psilocybin for terminal patients

North Saanich psychotherapist pushes for alternative treatment

Deal Street artist to host front yard art show this weekend

Ojibwe artist inspired by West Coast features and landscapes

STANDING TALL: Forestry workers meet the challenges, remain hopeful

A look at the forest sector in B.C. – and those hoping for the best – amid mill curtailments

578 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19

Seventy-eight new cases confirmed in past 24 hours

WE Charity registers as lobbyist, lays off staff, looking to sell real estate

WE Charity said its financial position has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Captive fawn seized from Island home

Valley resident charged and fined under the Wildlife Act

Bamfield residents, visitors pressure province as anniversary of fatal crash approaches

Letter-writing campaign makes ‘heartfelt, emotional pleas’ to improve road conditions

Pandemic could be driving more parents to get on board with flu shot: study

University of B.C. study gauges willingness for parents to vaccinate children for influenza

Watchdog clears Okanagan RCMP in death of man after arrest over alleged stolen pizzas

The man died in hospital after having difficulty breathing and broken ribs

Have you seen Berleen? B.C. pig destined for sanctuary goes missing

Berleen was less than two weeks from travelling to Manitoba when she vanished

Health Canada says several kids hospitalized after eating edible pot products

People warned not to store cannabis products where children can find them

Most Read