Langford non-profit serving veterans unable to qualify for federal wage subsidy

A local non-profit assisting veterans and first responders says it could be at risk after a payroll error made by a Canada Revenue Agency agent left it unable to qualify for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy.

V2V Black Hops Brewery, originally opened as a non-profit to assist military and first responder PTSD programs, reached out to Alistair MacGregor MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford for help, according to a release from the MP’s office.

In June, MacGregor brought the issue to the House of Commons COVID-19 Pandemic Committee and asked Minister of National Revenue Diane Lebouthillier an assurance that her office would commit to fixing the issue.

“I really appreciate Alistair MacGregor helping this process and asking the direct question. It’s amazing how she avoided answering,” said V2V Block Hops Brewery owner Graham Hafey.

MacGregor, who asserts the existing criteria for the Emergency Wage Subsidy program is too restrictive, sent a follow-up letter to Lebouthillier, stressing the importance of this case to the veteran and first responder community in Langford. The minister has yet to respond.

