Langford offering local businesses free Island Good membership

Langford and Vancouver Island Economic Alliance are partnering to provide local businesses with one-year Island Good memberships. (Courtesy of Vancouver Island Economic Alliance)

Langford businesses and producers can now apply for a free year of local product promotion thanks to a partnership between the City of Langford and Vancouver Island Economic Alliance.

The partnership secures interested businesses with a one-year Island Good membership, which provides promotional and networking opportunities and the use of the Island Goods logo – a signal to customers that they are buying local.

This is something that has become ever more important to consumers in the last year – helping their local businesses through the pandemic.

“However, due to certain barriers to entry, local businesses and locally made products aren’t always the most accessible or easy to identify,” Mayor Stew Young said. “Island Good provides an amplified voice to those local businesses and offers a guarantee to consumers that what they are getting is authentically island made.”

He added that the partnership is an extension of the I AM Langford Campaign the city launched in July, which also aimed to draw attention to local businesses and producers.

“The shop local trend is here to stay, and this partnership will help lift Langford businesses up to reach their full potential,” Young said.

According to BC Buy Local, for every $100 spent with a local business, $63 is re-circulated back into the B.C. economy.

Applications for the Island Good membership can be found at islandgood.ca.

