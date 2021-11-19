Veterans, Canadian Armed Forces members and the public place poppies on the cenotaph following the 2021 Remembrance Day ceremony in Langford on Nov. 11. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Veterans, Canadian Armed Forces members and the public place poppies on the cenotaph following the 2021 Remembrance Day ceremony in Langford on Nov. 11. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Langford poppy campaign falls short of 2021 goal, legion considering other donation options

Having less volunteers also made a difference, Legion president says

The Langford branch of the Royal Canadian Legion missed its 2021 fundraising goal for its annual poppy drive, prompting a rethink of the strategy for next year.

The drive’s total of just under $90,000 fell short of its goal by more than $10,000 and was also about $7,000 below the 2020 total.

Langford legion president Norm Scott said finding enough volunteers to do the work was challenging, with a number of people hesitant to get involved due to concerns around COVID-19.

Tray box donations were down, Scott said, so the legion will look at making donating easier in the future by having QR codes or tap options for debit and credit cards. The legion executive plans to meet next week to review the campaign as a whole.

“No matter what we raise, it’s still a success and we are still able to honour our veterans and our families in need, and do what we normally do every year,” Scott said. “Even if we’d received $50,000, we would still do what we can for the community.”

He thanked volunteers who gave their time and the community members who did donate.

ALSO READ: 94-year-old Langford resident selling poppies every day

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Remembrance DayRoyal Canadian LegionWest Shore

Previous story
Attempt to delay closure of Royal B.C. Museum galleries defeated by Victoria council
Next story
B.C. orders ration on gas in southwest; restricts travel on flood-ravaged highways

Just Posted

Dylan Tucker and Julian Sale of Motorize EV have fun in front of a Tesla Model 3 on their View Royal Lot. Sale said the uncertainty around gas availability in the aftermath of damaging floods has led to a surge in electric vehicle interest in Greater Victoria. (Photo Courtesy of Julian Sale)
Greater Victoria fuel shortages supercharge EV interest

West Shore gas stations and those around the region saw a rush of customers Nov. 17 and 18 as residents feared a shortage following a partial closure of the Malahat. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Panic buying in Greater Victoria affects gas availability more than gaps in supply chain

Veterans, Canadian Armed Forces members and the public place poppies on the cenotaph following the 2021 Remembrance Day ceremony in Langford on Nov. 11. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Langford poppy campaign falls short of 2021 goal, legion considering other donation options

Chilliwack Search and Rescue helping evacuate those stranded from the flooding in the Fraser Valley on Nov. 18, 2021. (Chilliwack SAR photo)
B.C. orders ration on gas in southwest; restricts travel on flood-ravaged highways