Langford poppy campaign falls short of 2021 goal, legion considering other donation options

Veterans, Canadian Armed Forces members and the public place poppies on the cenotaph following the 2021 Remembrance Day ceremony in Langford on Nov. 11. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

The Langford branch of the Royal Canadian Legion missed its 2021 fundraising goal for its annual poppy drive, prompting a rethink of the strategy for next year.

The drive’s total of just under $90,000 fell short of its goal by more than $10,000 and was also about $7,000 below the 2020 total.

Langford legion president Norm Scott said finding enough volunteers to do the work was challenging, with a number of people hesitant to get involved due to concerns around COVID-19.

Tray box donations were down, Scott said, so the legion will look at making donating easier in the future by having QR codes or tap options for debit and credit cards. The legion executive plans to meet next week to review the campaign as a whole.

“No matter what we raise, it’s still a success and we are still able to honour our veterans and our families in need, and do what we normally do every year,” Scott said. “Even if we’d received $50,000, we would still do what we can for the community.”

He thanked volunteers who gave their time and the community members who did donate.

ALSO READ: 94-year-old Langford resident selling poppies every day

@moreton_bailey

bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Remembrance DayRoyal Canadian LegionWest Shore