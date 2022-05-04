Langford raises $50,000 for Ukrainian refugees

Money going towards supports for refugees looking to settle in the community

Mayor Stew Young speaking at the announcement of the Langford Supports Ukraine campaign at the Langford fire station, which has now reached its $50,000 goal. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

The Langford Supports Ukraine campaign has reached its $50,000 fundraising goal.

Events were held at the legion in Langford to help raise money. Now the committee is pivoting to focus on giving support to Ukrainian refugees seeking help if and when they arrive in the community.

“I am so impressed by the generosity and giving nature of our amazing residents and businesses,” Langford Mayor Stew Young said in a statement. “Our community has once again come together for an important cause and is showing the world that we can all make a difference to support the victims of this horrific situation in Ukraine.”

Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen said around 18,000 Ukrainians who have already had visas approved are expected to travel to B.C., with another 200,000 applications for entry to Canada in process. B.C. could end up hosting 40,000 Ukrainians, he said.

The City of Langford has set up a job bank where residents and newcomers alike can look for jobs and a few local housing options have been provided to help create a safe landing place.

ALSO READ: B.C. provides $15 million to support Ukrainians fleeing war

ALSO READ: Langford Supports Ukraine campaign launched, new goal set to raise $50,000

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of LangfordLangfordWest Shore