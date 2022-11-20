Langford removing COVID-19 capacity restrictions on council meetings

45 members of the public will be able to attend starting Nov. 21

Langford is removing restrictions on the number of people that can attend council meetings ahead of its Nov. 21 meeting.

Now up to 60 people will be able to attend, including staff – meaning 45 members of the public will be let in. People will still be able to call into meetings over Zoom.

Last term’s council had continued COVID-19 restrictions on meetings, allowing 20 members of the public to attend as of Aug. 15, and prior to that allowing 10 people to attend (since March 7).

Mayor Scott Goodmanson said this and the time change to push back meetings to 7 p.m. is a permanent move to try and allow more residents to come to council chambers and participate.

People with COVID symptoms are still asked not to attend.

Last week’s inaugural meeting for the newly elected council was held at Belmont Secondary School rather than City Hall.

