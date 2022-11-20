The new Langford council’s first meeting was held at Belmont Secondary School rather than City Hall on Nov. 7. (Michelle Cabana/Black Press Media)

The new Langford council’s first meeting was held at Belmont Secondary School rather than City Hall on Nov. 7. (Michelle Cabana/Black Press Media)

Langford removing COVID-19 capacity restrictions on council meetings

45 members of the public will be able to attend starting Nov. 21

Langford is removing restrictions on the number of people that can attend council meetings ahead of its Nov. 21 meeting.

Now up to 60 people will be able to attend, including staff – meaning 45 members of the public will be let in. People will still be able to call into meetings over Zoom.

Last term’s council had continued COVID-19 restrictions on meetings, allowing 20 members of the public to attend as of Aug. 15, and prior to that allowing 10 people to attend (since March 7).

Mayor Scott Goodmanson said this and the time change to push back meetings to 7 p.m. is a permanent move to try and allow more residents to come to council chambers and participate.

People with COVID symptoms are still asked not to attend.

Last week’s inaugural meeting for the newly elected council was held at Belmont Secondary School rather than City Hall.

READ MORE: Inaugural meeting for new Langford council moved to Belmont Secondary School

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of LangfordLangfordWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: RCMP snipers stationed in backyard, aiming at house on Nicola Ave., Merritt

Just Posted

Karina Gomez and Nok Hutawatthana present The Women of the World (W.O.W.) Soup to DIVERSEcity. (Courtesy of Camosun College Facebook)
Students from Victoria’s Camosun College win $1,500 for new business pitch

North Saanich Mayor Peter Jones is all smiles after taking the oath of office last week. (Courtesy District of North Saanich)
North Saanich Mayor Peter Jones confirms push for suspension of OCP process

The new Langford council’s first meeting was held at Belmont Secondary School rather than City Hall on Nov. 7. (Michelle Cabana/Black Press Media)
Langford removing COVID-19 capacity restrictions on council meetings

Monica Reekie rides a camel near the Egyptian pyramids. (Contributed - Monica Reekie)
A photogenic eye for adoption