Langford sells stadium naming rights for $500,000 to Starlight Developments

10-year sponsorship deal largest in the history of Langford, says mayor

What’s in a name?

About a half a million dollars, if you’re talking about Westhills Stadium.

The City of Langford made a $500,000, 10-year deal with Starlight Developments for the naming rights to the stadium at City Centre Park that’s home to Pacific FC soccer, Rugby Canada and Westshore Rebels football games.

“Starlight Developments is a national company with a reputation for always supporting local sports. They have bought land for development here, and it’s great to have this kind of large contributor to sports in our community,” said Langford Mayor Stew Young.

“It’s the largest sponsorship deal in the history of Langford. We built a world-class facility that’s been getting national attention. It’s going to be great for our residents and young families and will increase support for soccer and other sports at the stadium.”

The facility, originally named Bear Mountain Stadium, has seen several major upgrades since it opened with a capacity of 1,600 in 2009. Westhills bought the naming rights in 2012, and the stadium expanded capacity to 2,500 to host international rugby tournaments. A major facelift that included the addition of a new grandstand and other amenities in 2019 increased capacity to 6,000 fans to accommodate Pacific FC’s entry in the Canadian Premier League soccer league.

