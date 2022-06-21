Langford set to apply for extreme heat mapping funding

Funding would go to a CRD dashboard to help plan for future extreme heat events

Many cities across B.C. recorded the hottest days of their histories during the heat dome event that blanketed much of the Pacific Northwest at the end June 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

Langford is considering a funding application to help it prepare for future extreme heat events like last year’s heat dome.

The application will be for $30,000 in provincial funding from the CEPF Extreme Heat Risk Mapping, Assessment, and Planning funding pool, which will go towards a CRD Climate Action Services plan to create the Capital Region Extreme Heat Vulnerability Dashboard Project. The dashboard will give more information on the most vulnerable areas throughout the region and help with planning in the future.

Eighteen people died in Greater Victoria due to extreme heat during the 2021 heat dome, the BC Coroners Service reported in November. A total of 595 people died due to summer heat waves across B.C. last year.

Climate modelling estimates similar heat events every three to 10 years, according to a 2022 report from the BC Provincial Heat Alert and Response System.

