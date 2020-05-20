Pacific FC is selling branded face masks to raise funds for local restaurants. The restaurants will use the funding to provide meals to people in need in the Victoria region. (Screenshot/Pacific FC)

Langford soccer club sells branded face masks to help feed those in need

Pacific FC works with local restaurants, City of Langford

Pacific FC is partnering with the BC Restaurant and Food Services Association to help provide food to those in need throughout the region.

Working with local restaurants and the City of Langford, the soccer team is selling branded face masks online. Proceeds will be divided between 14 restaurants and food service companies that support the club. The restaurants will use the funds to provide meals to those in need through agencies identified by the City of Langford.

“We’re hoping we can make an impact on both staying safe and the growing need for basic necessities in the region,” said Brad Norris-Jones, vice president of operations with Pacific FC.

READ ALSO: Season postponed, Langford's Pacific FC soccer players train at home

As more and more people wear face masks while performing day-to-day tasks such as grocery shopping or walking around the neighbourhood, fans of Pacific FC will be able to show their team pride by wearing the branded non-medical grade masks.

The face coverings are available in adult size and can be ordered at pacificfcfanshop.ca. They are tentatively scheduled to ship in early June. Shipping or curbside pickup from the Island Training Centre are available.

Restaurants included in the initiative are Moxie’s Grill & Bar, Beacon Drive-in, The Strathcona Hotel, Irish Times Pub, Darcy’s Pub (West Shore and Victoria), 1550’s Pub Style Restaurant, The Local, White Spot (West Shore and Victoria), Chuck’s Burger Bar, Browns Socialhouse Langford and FreshCoast Health Food Bar. Food trucks like Max Mini Donuts, Greek on the Street, The Cookie Guy and Morning People are participating as well.

READ ALSO: Canadian designers go bold in mask style

