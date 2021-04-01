An employee at Real Canadian Superstore in Langford has tested positive for COVID-19 on a presumptive test. Their last day at work was March 24. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)

Langford Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19

Employee’s last day at work was March 24

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore in Langford has tested positive for COVID-19, the company posted on its website Wednesday.

In the notice, Loblaws said the employee has tested positive on a presumptive test, meaning it has been confirmed at a local level, but is still waiting for a national body to confirm it.

The employee was last in the grocery store on March 24.

On Wednesday, B.C. hit a record-breaking 1,013 new single-day cases, with 47 of them in the Island Health region.

