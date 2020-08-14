Langford theft investigation leads to national crime ring

Police recovered more than $250,000 in merchandise stolen from across Canada as well as $67,000 in cash. (York Regional Police photo)
Police recovered more than $250,000 in merchandise stolen from across Canada as well as $67,000 in cash. (York Regional Police photo)
Police recovered more than $250,000 in merchandise stolen from across Canada as well as $67,000 in cash. (York Regional Police photo)
Police recovered more than $250,000 in merchandise stolen from across Canada as well as $67,000 in cash. (York Regional Police photo)
Police recovered more than $250,000 in merchandise stolen from across Canada as well as $67,000 in cash. (York Regional Police photo)

Nine Ontario residents have been charged after the investigation into a theft from a Langford store led police to a national crime organization believed to be trafficking stolen goods from across Canada.

“What started off as investigating a relatively simple theft led to the uncovering of a massive national stolen goods trafficking ring and recovering over $250,000 of stolen property,” said Cpl. Fred Ritchie, West Shore RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit, in a statement.

Earlier this summer the West Shore RCMP asked for the public’s help in identifying two female suspects believed to behind the theft of more than $3,000 worth of high-end cosmetics from a Lanford Shoppers Drug Mart.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP looking for suspects after $3,000 worth of cosmetics stolen

Investigators from West Shore RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit identified similar thefts involving thousands of dollars in cosmetics at Shoppers Drug Mart locations in Sidney and Saanich. The suspects were believed to be the two women sought in the Langford theft, along with a male suspect.

After collecting surveillance footage, officers were able to identify the male suspect, who has a home in Markham, Ont.

“Our investigators determined that theft was being committed in our jurisdiction by suspects that did not live here. That’s when we contacted York Regional Police and sought assistance in our investigation. York Regional Police monitored the address in Markham, Ontario, and observed boxes filled with stolen items from all over Canada were being delivered,” explained Ritchie.

Investigators with the York Regional Police Integrated Property Crime Task Force, working with the West Shore RCMP, have arrested and charged nine people believed to be part of an organized crime group with ties to numerous thefts and the trafficking of items across Canada.

Through the course of the investigation, officers learned thefts had taken place across B.C., Alberta, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, with the stolen items shipped back to the main location on Havagal Crescent in Markham. Several other locations, including storages facilities, were connected to the suspects. After executing search warrants, more than $250,000 in stolen property was recovered, including cosmetics, perfume, health care products, smoke alarms, electric hand tools and many other items. More than $67,000 in cash was also seized.

The nine individuals charged had the City of Markham or the Town of Milton listed as their area of residence and ranged in age from 26 to 40. They were charged with participation in a criminal organization, trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Westshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Expected fall peak of COVID-19 in Canada could overwhelm health systems: Tam
Next story
Devil’s Hand Poker Run in Campbell River to face RCMP scrutiny

Just Posted

Protesters showcase massive old yellow cedar as Port Renfrew area forest blockade continues

9.5-foot-wide yellow cedar measured by Ancient Forest Alliance campaigners in Fairy Creek watershed

Langford theft investigation leads to national crime ring

More than $250,000 in stolen goods recovered, $67,000 in cash seized

Sooke Bluffs staircase closed due to rot

District to consider replacement for ‘high risk’ staircase in fall

Fraudsters impersonating Victoria police convince victim to put $6,000 into bitcoin machine

Police officers impersonated in latest scam to convince victims of legitimacy

VicPD uses non-lethal rounds to remove woman barricaded in stranger’s basement

The woman is believed to have broken into a dealership, attempting to steal a vehicle earlier in the evening

‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

‘Deadpool’ celebrity responds to premier’s call for social influence support

Expected fall peak of COVID-19 in Canada could overwhelm health systems: Tam

National modelling projections released Friday show an expected peak in cases this fall

Hundreds of sea lions to be killed on Columbia River in effort to save endangered fish

Nearly 22,000 comments received during public review were opposed, fewer than 200 were for

Devil’s Hand Poker Run in Campbell River to face RCMP scrutiny

The Campbell River RCMP will be keeping a close eye on the… Continue reading

B.C.’s fuel suppliers to publish prices to provide accountability: minister

Bruce Ralston says move will ensure industry publicly accountable for unexplained prices increases

Roots and Blues online festival live tonight on Black Press Media

Tune in to Black Press Media to watch the festival live Aug. 14, 15 and 16

Man suffers serious injuries in bear attack in remote area near Lillooet

It was deemed a defensive attack, no efforts were made to locate the animal

Missed rent payments because of COVID-19? You have until July 2021 to pay up

Each monthly instalment must be paid on the same date the rent is due

U.S.-Canada pandemic border restrictions extended into September

‘We will continue to keep our communities safe,’ says Public Safety Minister Bill Blair

Most Read