Langford transit worker tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Langford Transit Centre has tested positive for COVID-19, BC Transit confirmed on Tuesday.
No other positive cases have been connected to the employee at this time, but BC Transit said it is working with Island Health to perform contact tracing.
“We have been informed that there is very low risk of transmission to staff in the workplace or customers on our buses,” BC Transit said.
As soon as the transit provider was notified of the positive test results, it implemented its response plan including cleaning the facility with disinfecting spray.
Since the pandemic hit, BC Transit has enhanced the cleaning of its busses and facilities, made mask-wearing mandatory, introduced a one-way flow through busses and installed protective barriers for drivers.
On Nov. 27, the transit provider updated its policy to make wearing masks mandatory in all covered bus stops as well as on board busses. This followed Nov. 19 provincial health orders that made masks mandatory in all public spaces and workplaces.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.