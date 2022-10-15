Langford Votes: Polls now closed

Polls are now closed in Langford.

In Langford, Scott Goodmanson is challenging Stew Young for the mayor’s seat while there are 14 candidates looking to fill the six councillor positions. Those candidates include Shirley Ackland, Denise Blackwell, Kimberley Guiry, Colby Harder, Wendy Hobbs, Mark Morley, Shannon Russell Willing, Matt Sahlstrom, Lanny Seaton, Norma Stewart, Lillian Szpak, Roger Wade, Mary Wagner and Keith Yacucha.

More to come.

