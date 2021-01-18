Langford’s Westshore Town Centre Starbucks to close permanently

Popular coffee chain to close 300 storefronts across Canada by end of March

The Starbucks in Langford’s Westshore Town Centre is one of almost 300 storefronts that the U.S. coffee giant will be shutting across Canada by the end of March. (Google Maps)

Baristas at Starbucks in Westshore Town Centre in Langford are brewing their final cups of coffee on site.

A representative at the location confirmed it will be closing, but cannot confirm the last day. Employees will be offered positions at other locations near the mall, including Belmont Market.

The closure is part of a greater shutdown of up to 300 Starbucks locations across Canada, set to be completed by the end of March.

The coffeehouse and roastery chain previously said the move is part of its pivot to add more drive-thru locations and expand curbside pick-up only storefronts amid the pandemic.

In October 2020, a Starbucks in Saanich’s Cadboro Bay closed despite a petition signed by around 250 residents calling to keep it open.

READ MORE: Cadboro Bay Starbucks closes despite petition signed by nearly 250 residents

ALSO READ: Starbucks says closure of up to 300 stores in Canada to be completed by end of March

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

coffeeLangfordWest Shore