Langford’s Wheelhouse clinic to end walk-in medical care Aug. 1

Clinic recommends Westshore Urgent Primary Care Centre for immediate care after permanent closure

Wheelhouse Integrative Medical Clinic, one of three drop-in treatment centres in the Langford-Colwood area, is closing its walk-in clinic permanently as of Aug. 1.

Only patients of Wheelhouse’s five family physicians will be given appointments for care, according to the clinic’s website, which also states no new patients are being accepted.

The clinic’s website recommends visiting Langford’s Westshore Urgent Primary Care Centre (UPCC) at 582 Goldstream Ave. to access emergency services and care required outside Wheelhouse’s existing hours.

RELATED STORY: New urgent primary care centre opens on the West Shore

There was no indication that Wheelhouse’s’s walk-in closure was related to a shortage of physicians. However, last September, the government of B.C. announced $110 million in annual funding for the hiring of family physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals. They said the funding will connect “approximately 300,000 people to a local primary care team or provider.”

“About 17 per cent of people in British Columbia report not having a primary care provider,” said Minister of Health Adrian Dix during September’s funding announcement. “This means that these people often have to wait long hours in walk-in clinics or at their local emergency departments to get the care they need.”

For more information about the clinic, visit wheelhouseintegrativemedicalclinic.com.

RELATED STORY: New urgent and primary care centre coming to Esquimalt

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

HealthcareLangfordWest Shore