Langley MLA Andrew Mercier speaking previously at a local business. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley MLA Andrew Mercier speaking previously at a local business. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley MLA joins cabinet, oversees workforce development

Andrew Mercier is taking up a new ministry of state int he B.C. government

One of Langley’s MLAs has been appointed to cabinet under new NDP Premier David Eby.

Andrew Mercier, who represents the Langley riding, has been named minister of state for workforce development.

Before being elected in 2020, Mercier, a lawyer, had worked within the B.C. labour movement, including as executive director of the B.C. Building Trades Council.

Until this cabinet appointment, Mercier had been acting as the parliamentary secretary for skills training. The newly-created minister of state role he’ll take up is on a similar track to his previous work inside and outside of government.

The Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce offered an immediate congratulations to Mercier on Twitter.

“We look forward to collaborating as we find ways to fill the 83,000 jobs expected to go empty over this decade in B.C.!” the chamber said.

READ ALSO: B.C. finance minister replaced in Premier David Eby’s cabinet shuffle

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsLangleyLangley City

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Environmental alliance calls for end to fracking as Eby swears in new cabinet
Next story
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers seeks tips on alleged porch pirate

Just Posted

Kelly Favro, a 39-year-old Victoria mother went to the provincial supreme court to get her publication ban lifted. (Courtesy of Kelly Favro)
Vancouver Island women push to end the silence of sexual assault victims

Saanich police are looking to identify a suspect after someone swiped mail from a mailbox on Christmas Avenue. (Courtesy Crime Stoppers)
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers seeks tips on alleged porch pirate

Protestors gathered outside Government House in Victoria on Dec. 7, 2022 to fight against proposals that would see an expansion in the fossil-fuel industry in B.C. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Environmental alliance calls for end to fracking as Eby swears in new cabinet

Cathy Fielding sets up this memorial tree for past pets along a Colwood trail every holiday season, with members of the community adding to it each year. (Courtesy of Cathy Fielding)
Colwood tree ‘boosts’ moods by honouring furry loved ones