An eventful weekend in Goldstream Provincial Park included a bear sighting near the trestle trail and the rescue of a man and dog, after the man became overheated and disoriented. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Large black bear spotted near Goldstream Trestle

No injuries to hikers, B.C. Conservation Service notified

Hikers in Goldstream Provincial Park are being forewarned after a large black bear was spotted near the trestle trail on Sunday evening.

West Shore RCMP say several reports came in around 7:45 p.m. on July 26 from hikers in the area. Officers say the bear was non-confrontational and have since notified the B.C. Conservation Service. Their reminder to be prepared when hiking outdoors comes a day after a man and his dog had to be rescued in the same park after becoming disoriented on the trail.

On Saturday afternoon around 3:25 p.m., Langford Fire Rescue received a call from a man who had started feeling overheated after bushwhacking his way back to his campsite near the trestle trail.

READ MORE: View Royal fire chief frustrated by Thetis Lake accidents

“He wasn’t super far off the path, but after trying to forge his own way in the thick dense brush he became lost,” said Langford Fire Chief Chris Aubrey. “He did the right thing to call and stay put. It’s a great reminder to bring enough water because his furry friend was dehydrated too.”

Aubrey says the man and his dog were located about two hours later by a team of 10 firefighters around one-and-a-half kilometres south of the trestle and 100 feet into the woods.

The Capital Regional District recommends hikers wear appropriate footwear, sun-protective clothing and dressing in layers. The CRD also suggests bringing a flashlight, a fully-charged phone and plenty of water among a long list of essentials.

ALSO READ: 'Clearly not breathing': Bystanders recount giving CPR to woman who drowned in Matheson Lake

