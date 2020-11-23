Large dog attacks mother and child in Langford

Mother puts three-year-old on top of car to protect him

Police are reminding the public to stay alert after an eight-month-old dog bit a woman who was out with her three-year-old in Langford.

The mother put her son on the roof of a car to prevent the Rottweiler from biting him while throwing branches to get the dog to back off.

“The dog did bite through the woman’s rain boot prior to police arriving on scene, but did not break through the skin,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations with West Shore RCMP.

The incident took place on Thursday, Nov. 19 around 4 p.m. near Glen Lake at the intersection of Glen Lake Road and Monnington Place.

“The officer acted quickly and retrieved a leash from his police vehicle. The officer was able to leash the dog and get it under control,” Saggar said.

Don Brown, senior bylaw officer for Capital Regional District Animal Control, confirmed that the Rottweiler was friendly at first, but became “more playful and over aggressive” during the incident.

“Even though he’s still a puppy, he’s a big dog for sure,” said Brown.

The owner of the dog came in the next day to pay an impound fee and buy a licence for his dog as he didn’t have one, according to Brown. The senior bylaw officer said the owner was briefly staying with a relative in Langford.

Brown recommended training for the dog and suggested the owner get the dog fixed. He said if the puppy gets into another serious incident, it could be declared as a dangerous dog.

