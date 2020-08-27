Saanich police were called to a large party with a DJ and more than 100 guests in Gyro Park on Saturday, Aug. 22. (Google Streetview)

Large party with DJ in Gyro Park shut down after call to Saanich police

Many attendees wearing masks, no tickets issued, police say

Saanich Police Department has yet to issue any COVID-19 Related Measures Act (CRMA) fines despite a large party Aug. 22.

Police were called just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22 to shut down a large Saturday night party in Gyro Park with more than 100 attendees and a DJ.

Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich police, said the event appeared to be a birthday party and was “in the process of disbanding” when officers arrived.

READ ALSO: VicPD issues $2,300 violation ticket to host of large party in one-bedroom suite

READ ALSO: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

While the Saanich Police Department has yet to issue any CRMA tickets, their colleagues in Victoria have.

On Aug. 21 – just hours after the province authorized the fines for those who violate COVID-19 safety orders – VicPD issued a $2,300 CMRA ticket after a man ignored warnings to shut down a party in his one-bedroom apartment on Fort Street.

Anastasiades is hopeful that the incident in Victoria serves as a warning that police have the option to issue hefty fines. He added that aside from a few incidents, there haven’t been many large gatherings in Saanich and that for the most part, residents are complying with the provincial health officer’s safety orders.

READ ALSO: Police break up large gathering of about 100 youth in Saanich neighbourhood

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of SaanichSaanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Just Posted

Former owner of Sooke Harbour House suing Facebook for $50M over “imposter profile”

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

Sooke School District asks families for feedback in back-to-school surveys

Survey asks which back-to-school option parents, students prefer

Sooke housing development sees fast sales during pandemic

Success at Heron View is duplicated in other areas of the real estate industry

Large party with DJ in Gyro Park shut down after call to Saanich police

Many attendees wearing masks, no tickets issued, police say

UPDATED: Single lane traffic along West Sooke Road in Sooke after gas leak

Construction crews hit a gas line just before 10 a.m.

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Tow truck driver failed a breathalyzer test

Record-low returns continue for Fraser sockeye despite success of Big Bar passage

Total migration this year estimated at just 279,700

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

VIDEO: Passing train caused brush fire along old Island Highway in Nanaimo

Fire extended between Northfield and Dorman roads

Whistler Blackcomb to require reservations, face coverings for 2020/21 season

Whistler’s early season is scheduled to kick off Nov. 26.

2nd day of NBA games halted over racial injustice, while hockey fans await word on NHL

The basketball courts in the NBA’s virus-free bubble at Disney World remain empty

Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry halted after person goes overboard

The Queen of Alberni and coast guard offer assistance after report of person overboard

VIDEO: Rescued Northern Goshawk takes flight on Vancouver Island

Raptor fell from nest as a chick; rehabilitated by Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society

Most Read