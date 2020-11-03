Lawn bowling club asks Victoria for $3,500 in pandemic relief

The Vic West Lawn Bowling Club has been operating since 1930

A motion coming to Victoria council on Thursday is asking for $3,500 in pandemic relief funding for the Vic West Lawn Bowling Club.

Coun. Jeremy Loveday put the motion forward asking council to approve a number of expenditures through cash or in-kind grants including $1,000 to cover the club’s water bills for the bowling green for 2020 and the first half of 2021, $1,500 for tree pruning in 2021 and $1,000 for sand to maintain the lawn bowling green.

The Vic West Lawn Bowling Club has been operating since 1930 and provides an “important social and recreational opportunity for residents,” reads the motion.

In the past, the club has received significant grants from the federal government to upgrade the clubhouse in order to make it more environmentally sustainable and more cost-effective to operate. The club has also renewed efforts for outreach in the community to offer the clubhouse and the opportunity to participate in the lawn bowling community at large.

The motion states the club has been financially impacted by the pandemic and in order to ensure the ability for it to maintain recreation services, $3,500 in funding is needed.

