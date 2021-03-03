Saanich police traffic safety officers and members of the CRD Integrated Road Safety Unit joined forces to cracking down on distracted driving at the McKenzie/Quadra intersection in Saanich on March 3. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Saanich police traffic safety officers and members of the CRD Integrated Road Safety Unit joined forces to cracking down on distracted driving at the McKenzie/Quadra intersection in Saanich on March 3. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

‘Leave the phone alone’: 40 distracted driving tickets issued in two hours at Saanich intersection

Saanich police, CRD Integrated Road Safety Unit crackdown on drivers’ cell-phone use

A distracted driving crackdown at a Saanich intersection resulted in police issuing nearly 70 tickets in two hours on Wednesday morning.

Starting at 8 a.m. on March 3, Saanich police and members of the CRD Integrated Road Safety Unit (IRSU) scoured the intersection of McKenzie Avenue and Quadra street for drivers using electronic devices as part of a Distracted Driving Month campaign conducted every March with ICBC.

By 10 a.m., the officers had issued 67 tickets – 40 for cellphone-use and the rest for not using seatbelts, intersection violations and other offences, said Colleen Woodger, road safety and community coordinator for ICBC.

READ ALSO: BC RCMP defines use of an electronic device after ticketing Saanich mom

The morning was a reflection of similar enforcement happening across B.C., she said. Using an electronic device while driving is the second leading cause of fatal crashes in the province – about 78 deaths annually.

Staff Sgt. Jereme Leslie with the IRSU emphasized that while there are many different things that can draw drivers’ attention away from their task, any time drivers take their eyes off the road the risks increase.

“It’s really important that you’re using all of your faculties while you’re driving and ensuring you’re aware of your surrounding,” he said.

READ ALSO: Unclear laws to blame for cupholder cellphone tickets: lawyer

Not only can distracted driving lead to serious injuries or fatality, but it can also result in a hefty fine. Drivers are issued a $368 ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act and four demerit points on their licence.

Fully licenced drivers who receive more than two distracted driving tickets in three years face up to $2,500 in fines and premiums. Those who receive two or more tickets in one year may have their record reviewed with the potential for a driving ban lasting up to a year.

Drivers with a learner’s or a novice licence have a zero-tolerance policy and face a six-month driving ban on their first offense. Young drivers are still establishing their driving habits and using electronics behind the wheel can’t be treated lightly, Woodger said.

Leslie noted distracted driving isn’t just an issue among young drivers. “We’re really seeing a large age range – everything from grandparents all the way down to new drivers.”

READ ALSO: Victoria woman who drove with phone on driver’s seat acquitted of distracted driving charge

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

distracted drivingICBCSaanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

(Left to right) Const. Markus Anastasides, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department, Colleen Woodger, road safety and community coordinator for ICBC, and Staff Sgt. Jereme Leslie with the CRD Integrated Road Safety Unit joined forces to tackle distracted driving at the McKenzie/Quadra intersection in Saanich on March 3. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

(Left to right) Const. Markus Anastasides, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department, Colleen Woodger, road safety and community coordinator for ICBC, and Staff Sgt. Jereme Leslie with the CRD Integrated Road Safety Unit joined forces to tackle distracted driving at the McKenzie/Quadra intersection in Saanich on March 3. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Previous story
Judge questions whether B.C.’s top doctor appreciated right to religious freedom
Next story
‘Disappointed and baffled’ B.C. housing minister warns of tent city in Penticton

Just Posted

This male Dungeness can safely be harvested after passing muster. An official with Fisheries and Oceans Canada says it is not clear how well locals on the Saanich Peninsula are complying with crabbing regulations, but her comments suggest that any problems might be of a minor nature. (Department of Fisheries and Oceans/Submitted)
Sidney and Sooke record 57 crabbing violations in 2020

While recreational crab fishery has ‘compliance issues,’ no evidence of ‘large scale poaching’

Police seek information after a pedestrian was hit in a crosswalk at the intersection of Goldstream Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway on March 3.(Google Maps)
Witnesses sought in Langford pedestrian hit and run

Suspect is older man driving four-door, gold sedan

The University of Victoria has said some of its students were impacted by an off-campus exposure to COVID-19 last weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)
University of Victoria students impacted by off-campus COVID-19 exposure

UVic has not specified where the exposure occurred

Const. Mat Jones of the CRD Integrated Road Safety Unit joined a team of Saanich police officers and ICBC representatives cracking down on distracted driving at the McKenzie/Quadra intersection in Saanich on March 3. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
‘Leave the phone alone’: 40 distracted driving tickets issued in two hours at Saanich intersection

Saanich police, CRD Integrated Road Safety Unit crackdown on drivers’ cell-phone use

Cleanup happens after an overnight flood Monday damaged areas of the Oaklands Community Centre. (Facebook/Oaklands Community Association)
Greater Victorians offer flood of support to Oaklands Community Centre

Blown hot water tank Monday night leaves staff cleaning up soggy mess

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for British Columbia in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
7 additional deaths and 542 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Provincial health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases linked to variants of concern

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: How’s your butter?

Recent reports have some Canadians giving a second look to one of… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson (Office of the Chief Justice)
Judge questions whether B.C.’s top doctor appreciated right to religious freedom

Lawyer for province says Dr. Henry has outlined the reasons for her orders publicly

A sample of guns seized at the Pacific Highway border crossing from the U.S. into B.C. in 2014. Guns smuggled from the U.S. are used in criminal activity, often associated with drug gangs. (Canada Border Service Agency)
B.C. moves to seize vehicles transporting illegal firearms

Bill bans sale of imitation or BB guns to young people

The City of Duncan will implement a new pilot project targeting vandalism this spring. (File photo)
Graffiti trouble? Duncan will give you the brush and the paint to remove it

Initiative based on a successful project to protect Port Alberni from unwanted spray paint

BC Housing minister David Eby is concerned that Penticton council’s decision to close a local homeless shelter will result in a “tent city” similar to this one in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / Black Press file)
‘Disappointed and baffled’ B.C. housing minister warns of tent city in Penticton

Penticton council’s decision to close a local homeless shelter could create tent city, says David Eby

The first of Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s long-range maritime patrol aircraft—the Dash-8—becomes operational. (Photo supplied by PAL Aerospace) Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s new De Havilland Dash-8-100 long-range surveillance air craft is capable of staying aloft for eight to 10 hours for a variety of missions up and down the B.C. coast. (Photo supplied by PAL Aerospace)
New plane will double DFO’s surveillance capacity in B.C.

The Dash-8 will fly out of Campbell River for enforcement, conservation missions

A recently published study out of UBC has found a link between life satisfaction levels and overall health. (Pixabay)
Satisfied with life? It’s likely you’re healthier for it: UBC study

UBC psychologists have found those more satisfied with their life have a 26% reduced risk of dying

Most Read