Leaving dog in car during Victoria’s record-breaking heat sees owner fined $250

A dog owner is out hundreds of dollars after leaving their pet in the car with the windows closed during Victoria’s record-breaking heat.
VicPD officers responded to a dog in a hot vehicle downtown Monday. The owner returned to the vehicle after shopping and argued with police, saying the dog had only been inside a few minutes.
VicPD stated that any amount of time is too long for a dog to be left alone in a vehicle when the temperature is as hot as it was on Monday.
The dog owner was ticketed $250 for enclosing an animal without sufficient air and water, and additional $109 for failing to change the address on their driver’s license.
The dog involved was okay, police said.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.