A dog owner was fined $250 for leaving their pet in the car with the windows closed during Victoria’s record-breaking heat on Monday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Leaving dog in car during Victoria’s record-breaking heat sees owner fined $250

Victoria police say any amount of time too long for dogs to be left in vehicles on hot days

A dog owner is out hundreds of dollars after leaving their pet in the car with the windows closed during Victoria’s record-breaking heat.

VicPD officers responded to a dog in a hot vehicle downtown Monday. The owner returned to the vehicle after shopping and argued with police, saying the dog had only been inside a few minutes.

VicPD stated that any amount of time is too long for a dog to be left alone in a vehicle when the temperature is as hot as it was on Monday.

The dog owner was ticketed $250 for enclosing an animal without sufficient air and water, and additional $109 for failing to change the address on their driver’s license.

The dog involved was okay, police said.

