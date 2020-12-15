Legion boosts Saanich Peninsula food bank during busy season

Donors not too late for Lions Food Bank’s 12 Days of Christmas Giving Holiday Food Drive

Mary Truttman, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 37, presents a cheque for $2,500 to Bev Elder, executive director of the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank. (Courtesy Legion Branch 37)

Usually a boisterous Saturday of meat draws at the Legion would round out cash to donate to local causes.

This year things look a little different for , but didn’t stop them from rising to the cause.

While the weekly meat draw fun has been on hold since March, it hasn’t stopped the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 37 from supporting groups such as the Orca Dental Society, Kittyhawk Air Cadets and Admiral Budge Sea Cadets.

The branch most recently made a $2,500 donation to the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank.

READ ALSO: B.C. announces $3M for food banks to increase capacity during COVID-19

The Lions food bank also launched its 12 Days of Christmas Giving Holiday Food Drive on Dec. 1, but it’s not too late to catch up. The idea encouraged people to start Dec. 1 and each day add an item to a reusable bag and drop it off once full.

Organizers deveoped a most-needed list to guide givers: cereal, canned tomatoes, toothpaste/toothbrushes, school snacks, juice, canned fruit, pasta sauce, rice, soap/shampoo, helpers (for example instant potatoes), canned meat and pancake mix.

Donations can also be made online at splfoodbank.com.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Food Bank