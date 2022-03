Cathy Tremain’s guest comment from March 3 revealed a great deal that is wrong.

For anyone who is “boiling” with an underlying pathological condition, getting rid of the symptom is not a solution. As for the rest of us, people from healthy cultures have a moral compass and use anger when they see it is necessary.

Anger is a tool to be used for good, not a symptom of some illness they never had.

Shelagh Stephen

Sooke



