LETTERS: Time for sea-doos to be banned

  • Apr. 26, 2020 7:30 p.m.

I was taking a stroll along Sidney waterfront yesterday and enjoyed watching a seal sunbathing on a rock just offshore. Moments later two sea-doos roared along the water recklessly without any concern. I feared for the life of the seal who was previously enjoying his tranquility in his natural habitat.

I do not enjoy the noise these stupid recreational toys bring to our beautiful coastline or the threat they pose for our wildlife. Let’s ban these sea-doos from our coastlines and lakes once and for all.

Anne Dalton

Sidney

