LGBTQ2S lounge, Friends of Dorothy, opened in Victoria on Dec. 18. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

LGBTQ2S lounge, Friends of Dorothy, opened in Victoria on Dec. 18. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

LGBTQ2S lounge Friends of Dorothy opens in Victoria

Cocktail lounge aims to create comfortable space for LGBTQ2S people and allies

(Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

“Louis XIV meets punk chic” at Victoria’s newest gay bar, which opened on Dec. 18.

An eclectic mix of emerald velvet lounge chairs, hand-painted murals, exposed brick walls and a dangling three-tier chandelier reveal Friends of Dorothy for exactly what it is – a place where every kind of person can be themselves.

Owner Rudy Tomazic says he wants the space to be somewhere where LGBTQ2S people and allies can co-exist comfortably.

“I’m hoping it brings more inclusivity across the board,” he said, emphasizing that patrons should expect to see women holding hands, men holding hands, men and women holding hands, and every variation in between.

The name ‘Friends of Dorothy’ dates back to at least World War II, when being queer was a punishable crime.

“The way that you used to be able to identify is if you were at a social function or restaurant and you wondered if someone was queer, you would ask ‘Are you a friend of Dorothy’s?’ ” Tomazic explained. “And, if they said yes, then you knew you were aligned and could express who you were.”

READ ALSO: ‘More vital now:’ Gay-straight alliances go virtual during COVID-19 pandemic

Friends of Dorothy owner Rudy Tomazic chats with a couple patrons. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

With shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race becoming mainstream, and people opening up to the idea of gender and sexual fluidity, Tomazic said he’s hopeful that Friends of Dorothy can be more than another fleeting, late-night hotspot for the queer community.

The lounge is open every morning for brunch and every evening for cocktails and bites.

Despite opening mid-pandemic, Tomazic said it’s gone well. The only significant alteration they had to make was reducing their capacity from 105 to 60 people.

Already, Tomazic said they’re receiving the kind of feedback they wanted. Days after opening, one of their tradespeople told him, “When I come in here, I forget about the rest of the world because it’s such a comfortable place and I just want to stay.”

READ ALSO: New Victoria tropical cocktail lounge designed with COVID-19 safety in mind

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

LGBTQlocal businessrestaurantTransgender-inclusive

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Flooding causes evacuation order for Cowichan Tribes land; COVID-19 confirmed within First Nation

Just Posted

LGBTQ2S lounge, Friends of Dorothy, opened in Victoria on Dec. 18. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
LGBTQ2S lounge Friends of Dorothy opens in Victoria

Cocktail lounge aims to create comfortable space for LGBTQ2S people and allies

West Shore RCMP are searching for Andre Courtemanche, 16, who has been missing since Jan.1 (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
RCMP searching for missing Langford boy

Andre Courtemanche, 16, was last seen Jan. 1

A 30-foot Yamaha sloop sailboat broke loose and washed up on shore in Cadboro Bay on Dec. 30, blocking the beach access and narrowly avoiding a glass fence on a nearby property. (Photo courtesy Eric Dahli)
Cadboro Bay homeowner, community association take action after derelict sailboat lands on beach

Vessel blocked beach access, nearly damaged fence on private property

Insp. Michael Brown officially takes over as officer in charge of the Victoria Police Department’s Esquimalt division at the end of January 2021. He replaces Insp. Keith Lindner, who is retiring after a 35-year policing career, 31 years of which was spent with VicPD. (Courtesy VicPD)
Homegrown officer to lead Esquimalt division for VicPD

Insp. Michael Brown takes over from retiring Insp. Keith Lindner on Jan. 31

The Sooke Potholes will be closed from 4:30 p.m. Jan. 2 until further notice. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke Potholes temporarily closing due to weather

Potholes will be closed at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 2 until further notice

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

Cowichan Tribes has issued an evacuation order for two areas within the First Nation on Jan. 2, 2021. (screenshot)
Flooding causes evacuation order for Cowichan Tribes land; COVID-19 confirmed within First Nation

Cowichan Tribes issued an evacuation order for the Wil’seem Road and Sahilton Road areas

Canada’s Dylan Holloway (10) checks Czech Republic’s David Jiricek (8) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada blanks Czech Republic 3-0 to reach world junior hockey semifinals

Goalie Devon Levi has 29 saves in shutout win

Jean Brien is assisted from a dinghy by members of the Arrowsmith Search and Rescue. She is one of a number of residents told to vacate their homes on Martindale Road in Parksville due to flooding on Jan. 2, 2021. (Michael Briones photo)
Rescue crews evacuate residents stranded due to Parksville flooding

UPDATE: Flood waters breach banks of the Englishman River

The monolith showed up in the Courtenay yard just before Christmas. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Monolith appears in Vancouver Island yard

Item in Courtenay showed up on Wikipedia list for a little while

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (FILE - Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Update: Family of 4 killed in Alberta helicopter crash

RCMP responded to emergency signal in rural county, found crashed helicopter, no survivors

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on Friday, Jan. 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Weather warning issued for B.C. mountain passes

Highway 1 and Highway 3 are both affected.

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. Several Vancouver Island mayors and members of British Columbia's salmon farming industry say a federal decision to phase out fish farming has left them feeling "disposable and discarded." In a letter to Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, they say they weren't consulted before she announced a plan to phase out open-net pen fish farming in the Discovery Islands over the next 18 months. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver Island mayors say they weren’t consulted on B.C. fish farm phase out plan

Concerns and outrage over federal decision on Discovery Islands’ open-net pen farming continue

Most Read