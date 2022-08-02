Crew member scouts for possible contingency lines ahead of the north flank of the fire. The fire is being managed by the Nohomin Creek wildfire crew. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Crew member scouts for possible contingency lines ahead of the north flank of the fire. The fire is being managed by the Nohomin Creek wildfire crew. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Lightning strike causes fire of note in Maria Creek

The “aggressive” fire is now 800ha

The Maria Creek Wildfire is now considered a fire of note.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the blaze which located six kilometers northeast of Pavillion, is 800 hectares large.

The fire was initially reported on July 31 after being caused by lightning.

Fire activity increased mid-day in the hot and dry conditions on Aug. 1.

The fire is burning in a densely forested area, and produced significant smoke. The fire behaviour was aggressive fire behaviour moving uphill in the northeast, towards pre-existing cut blocks.

Fire activity is being influenced by high temperatures, low humidity and sustained winds.

Currently, there are no impacts to Highway 97 or Highway 99.

The fire is being managed by the Nohomin Creek wildfire Incident Management Team.

