Residents are advised to keep tabs on the ongoing changes to hours at the Chemainus Urgent Care Centre. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Residents are advised to keep tabs on the ongoing changes to hours at the Chemainus Urgent Care Centre. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Limited physician availability impacts Island community’s Urgent Care Centre hours

Six closure dates during the first half of January in Chemainus

Hours of operation for the Chemainus Urgent Care Centre continue to be impacted by limited physician availability.

There are six closure dates in the first half of January.

After closures from Jan. 1-3, the centre reopens Wednesday, Jan. 4 with regular hours from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The centre will also be closed Jan. 7, 8 and 13.

The only other day with regular hours from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. in the first half of the month is Jan. 10.

Operating hours from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. are in effect Jan. 6, 9, 11, 12 and 14.

The centre is open from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 15.

During the days when the centre is closed, people are directed to the Ladysmith Community Health Centre or Cowichan District Hospital. Island Health is providing additional resources to Ladysmith and Cowichan to support staff and patients during those times.

Island Health says the work to secure additional physician coverage is ongoing. Residents and visitors to the area can call the centre to see if there is any updated information at 250-737-2040 Ext. 42227 or check the Island Health website.

Anyone experiencing a medical emergency should call 911 or proceed to the nearest emergency department, if possible.

Laboratory and medical imaging services are unchanged.

DoctorsEmergency callsHealth

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Smart car-sized ice blocks build up near Agassiz after severe winter storms

Just Posted

Vancouver Island residents won big in lottery draws in 2022. (Black Press file photo)
This is how much Vancouver Island residents raked in with lottery wins in 2022

A house for sale sign. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Victoria analyst says new real estate cooling-off period tilts power towards buyers

North Saanich won a long-running legal battle against a property owner who had constructed what a court called three unauthorized suites. One of the individuals living in the suite has what the ruling calls a mental disability.
North Saanich wins injunction over unauthorized housing units

Cheetham was last seen on Dec. 18, 2022, in Langford. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
MISSING: West Shore RCMP looking for James Cheetham