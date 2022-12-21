LIVE: Saanich, Victoria police chiefs give joint statement on IIO shooting report

Police watchdog clears officers’ use of lethal force during Saanich bank shootout

Saanich Police Department Chief Const. Dean Duthie addresses media during a briefing on the conditions of the three Saanich officers wounded in a bank robbery June 28. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich Police Chief Dean Duthie and Victoria Police Chief Del Manak will be providing statements Wednesday afternoon after a police watchdog cleared officers of any wrongdoing for their use of lethal force during a summer bank robbery in Greater Victoria.

In a report released Dec. 21, the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO) cleared members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) and the Saanich Police Department involved in the deaths of two bank robbery suspects.

Six officers were shot during the June 28 robbery at the Saanich Bank of Montreal location on Shelbourne Street. Two suspects – brothers Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie – were killed.

Of the six officers, three were members of the Saanich Police Department and three were members of the Victoria Police Department.

By June 29, three of the injured officers had been released from hospital but the other three sustained what were initially considered life-threatening injuries, some requiring extensive surgeries.

The last injured officer was released from hospital on Sept. 7 – 71 days after the shootout.

